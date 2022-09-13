Skip to main content
Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

Conner Erickson (GoFundMe).

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

A Brainerd High School football player remains sedated after sustaining a serious head injury during Friday night's game against Moorhead. 

Senior captain Conner Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit, according to a fundraiser for his family. The online fundraiser has quickly raised over $53,000. 

According to an update on CaringBridge, "there is not one specific hit or play that can be seen as the cause of the injury. At some point, the layer between the brain and skull, 'the dura', began to ooze blood." 

A three-hour emergency surgery removed a piece of Conner's skull to relieve pressure on the brain. 

A post on Sunday said Conner remained sedated — which had itself caused a fever and high blood pressure — and the next 24 hours were considered "incredibly important." 

And while there's many unknowns in the road ahead, "there are a lot of good things that are in Conner's favor," the post shared, continuing to highlight how he was only minutes away from the hospital and able to quickly receive care from a world-class neurosurgeon. 

"His age and being a strong, tough, resilient kid are very important factors in his recovery as well," the post reads. "While under sedation, Conner has been moving his extremities which is a very promising sign at this point." 

Brainerd Warrior Football is asking the community to keep the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers. 

"We also ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," the team wrote on Facebook. "We are one family who is going to work through this all together and supporting one another." 

Next Up

UPS
MN Business

UPS hiring 3,300 seasonal workers in Minneapolis for the holidays

The shipping company will hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 7.34.13 PM
MN News

13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.

Other Minnesota colleges and universities were recognized.

image
MN News

Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

Conner Erickson underwent surgery Friday.

Anthony Trifiletti
MN News

New trial for man convicted in fatal road rage shooting

The man was previously convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 2.27.25 PM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.12.11 PM
MN Music and Radio

Pop star Darius Danesh's cause of death in Rochester revealed

His death has been ruled accidental.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 12.54.52 PM
MN Music and Radio

Benefit planned for Twin Cities musician after brain surgery

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

ambulance
WI News

Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

Occupants of an SUV managed to escape after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

FAO Schwarz
MN Shopping

Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

The man was found unresponsive on Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

image
MN Business

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Related

MN News

Hill-Murray football player collapses on the sideline

The offensive lineman suffered a brain bleed during Saturday's game.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

ATV
MN News

Cloquet man suffers serious head injury after UTV lands on him

Police say the 56-year-old was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt.

John Ciminski
MN News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

MN News

Hill-Murray football player remains in intensive care

The senior offensive lineman collapsed during Saturday's playoff game.

Allen Jevning
MN News

Police: Ex-Brainerd football star allegedly fired shots at vehicle in ND

He was a standout running back in high school, and now plays at the University of Jamestown.

MN News

Woman hospitalized after being hit by transit bus in Willmar

The woman was hit by the bus on Friday morning.

Flickr - beach water
MN News

School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp

The 30-year-old man was rescued by a student, but later died at a hospital.