Brainerd football player hospitalized after suffering serious head injury

A Brainerd High School football player remains sedated after sustaining a serious head injury during Friday night's game against Moorhead.

Senior captain Conner Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit, according to a fundraiser for his family. The online fundraiser has quickly raised over $53,000.

According to an update on CaringBridge, "there is not one specific hit or play that can be seen as the cause of the injury. At some point, the layer between the brain and skull, 'the dura', began to ooze blood."

A three-hour emergency surgery removed a piece of Conner's skull to relieve pressure on the brain.

A post on Sunday said Conner remained sedated — which had itself caused a fever and high blood pressure — and the next 24 hours were considered "incredibly important."

And while there's many unknowns in the road ahead, "there are a lot of good things that are in Conner's favor," the post shared, continuing to highlight how he was only minutes away from the hospital and able to quickly receive care from a world-class neurosurgeon.

"His age and being a strong, tough, resilient kid are very important factors in his recovery as well," the post reads. "While under sedation, Conner has been moving his extremities which is a very promising sign at this point."

Brainerd Warrior Football is asking the community to keep the Erickson family in their thoughts and prayers.

"We also ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," the team wrote on Facebook. "We are one family who is going to work through this all together and supporting one another."