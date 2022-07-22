Skip to main content
Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

BCA

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead.

Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."

The BCA stated that it doesn't believe foul play was involved in Ciminski's death. 

Authorities haven't said where his body was found, and a cause of death will be announced at a later date by the medical examiner. 

Next Up

John Ciminski
MN News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

Police don't believe foul play was involved.

Jesse Hooper
MN News

Charges filed after drunk ATV driver crashes, killing 12-year-old boy

Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Screen Shot 2019-02-23 at 8.49.07 AM
MN News

Man dies after being run over by farm equipment in central MN

Authorities identified the victim as a 63-year-old Verndale man.

Gregory Swanson
WI News

Off-duty Wisconsin cop charged with drunk-driving crash that killed man, baby

Greg Swanson has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Explosion, fire at Duluth house leaves one injured

The blaze caused around $90,000 in damage.

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 3.34.32 PM
MN News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Movie-goers said they mistook the firework for gunfire and thought they were going to be killed.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Search for 8-year-old girl missing on the Minnesota River

Police say they're investigating it as a possible drowning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

4144-Drew-Front_ws_4
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Linden Hills home sold above list price FAST!

Classic Minneapolis home sold in a matter of days

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.47.38 PM
Minnesota Life

What researchers will learn next about the cougar found in the Twin Cities

The male cougar found this week weighed 130 pounds.

Jamal Smith
MN News

Jamal Smith guilty of 1st-degree murder in road rage killing in Plymouth

The jury reached a verdict after more than 16 hours of deliberations.

image
MN News

Free cats and dogs in Minneapolis to celebrate National Adoption Weekend

The adoption event runs all weekend.

Related

John Ciminski
MN News

Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

John Ciminski, 64, was last seen the morning of July 16.

Jenna Bartylla
MN News

Sheriff: Missing Brainerd woman, 34, found dead

She was last seen at a residence south of Brainerd on Jan. 7.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

MN News

Northfield man missing since November found dead

The BCA says his body was found in rural Dakota County.

Christopher Quirk
MN News

Body found in northern MN ID'd as man who disappeared in 2018

Foul play is not suspected.

Jacobus Chisago sheriff Facebook
MN News

Boston man reported missing weeks ago found dead in MN

A person on a walk discovered the body in a wooded area Tuesday evening.

MN News

Missing Savage man found dead in Pine County

His body was found near Sturgeon Lake.

Keith Harvell
MN News

Appeal to find man, 58, last seen near Kwik Trip in Anoka

Police say he is believed to be on foot in the Twin Cities area.