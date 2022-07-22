Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead.

Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."

The BCA stated that it doesn't believe foul play was involved in Ciminski's death.

Authorities haven't said where his body was found, and a cause of death will be announced at a later date by the medical examiner.