Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game

The incident remains under investigation.

Three teenagers were arrested after a large fight broke out at the Edina High School homecoming football game Friday. 

The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident. 

According to Jennifer Bennerotte, the city's communications director, a large group entered the stadium just after halftime and began "causing a disturbance." 

"The situation quickly escalated," she wrote in an email. "No one was seriously injured or transported to a medical facility." 

Officers from Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park were called in to assist with the scene and three teenagers were arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.

None of the suspected agitators in the brawl appeared to have a weapon, according to KARE 11. 

