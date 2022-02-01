Breaking: 1 student dead, 1 critical after shooting at Richfield school

One student died and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at South Education Center Academy in Richfield.

Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the two victims were shot around 12:07 p.m. while on the sidewalk outside the school, located on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue S. Both students were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

One later died, and the other is in critical condition, Henthorne said, calling it "a tragic day in the City of Richfield.”

The suspects fled the scene immediately, the chief said, and have not been found. Anyone who has information about the shooting is being urged to call the tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"There really are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff and our local authorities today" said district Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski. "No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this."

South Education Center Academy went into lockdown, and Henthorne said other area schools were also placed into lockdown as a precaution. As of 2:40 p.m., those lockdowns were being lifted.

The students have not yet been publicly identified, and neither Henthorne nor Lewandowski took questions from reporters.

Police are at an alternative school in the Twin Cities following a report of a shooting at the building.

Scanner traffic and posts on social media groups indicate a shooting at the South Education Center Academy on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue S. in Richfield shortly after noon Tuesday.

At about 1 p.m. the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' St. Paul division tweeted its special agents "are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn."

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The District 287 website says the school is on a "hard lockdown" due to a "police situation" at South Education Center, but provides not details about the nature of the situation.

"We will prioritize communicating with families and staff as soon as possible," the message says.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Richfield Police Department to confirm.

As of 12:45 p.m., numerous squad cars and emergency vehicles – including an ambulance – were outside the school, which offers specialized programming and support staff for pre-K through Transition students.

Residents who live across the street said on social media they heard multiple gunshots.

Gov. Tim Walz said at 1:15 p.m. he is "currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely."

The governor's office canceled a press event at a Twin Cities elementary school that had been previously planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

