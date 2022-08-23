Skip to main content
Eden Prairie Center lockdown: Man found dead in Scheels

Eden Prairie Center went into lockdown Monday evening, with police finding a man dead in the Scheels store after a report of a shot fired.

Eden Prairie Police Department provided an update to the incident that prompted a major emergency services response to the mall, saying that the area has been secured and there is "no danger to the public."

It was called to the mall at 7:25 p.m., and upon arrival found a man dead in Scheels. Scanner traffic suggests the man's death was self-inflicted, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Hennepin EMS says that while police have declared there is no further threat, the mall remains on lockdown as of 8:55 p.m.

Bring Me The News observed around two-dozen emergency vehicles outside the Scheels entrance, with police placing crime scene tape around the store.

Eden Prairie Schools has moved to a "stay-put lockdown" in response to the incident, with all outdoor activities moved indoors until an all-clear is given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

