Skip to main content
Large fire currently burning at Fort Snelling

Large fire currently burning at Fort Snelling

There are currently few details available.

MNDOT

There are currently few details available.

A large fire is currently burning at Fort Snelling in southeast Minneapolis.

Traffic cameras show a building well ablaze, with firefighters on the scene.

The Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities states that the fire is at Building 53 at the Fort Snelling site, located on Taylor Avenue, across Hwy. 62 from Historic Fort Snelling.

According to Upperpost.org, Building 53 was a former gymnasium and service club built in 1903. 

As well as being home to the Historic Fort Snelling museum, there is also ongoing construction to turn 26 abandoned buildings at the former military post into affordable housing for veterans.

Construction on the Upper Post Flats development is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Historic Fort Snelling fully reopened to the public this past weekend for the first time since 2019 following a $34.5 million revamp.

This is a developing story.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 3.53.26 PM
MN News

Large fire currently burning at Fort Snelling

There are currently few details available.

All-terrain chair for people with disabilities in Minnesota State Parks.
Minnesota Life

All-terrain track chairs for the disabled to debut at 5 MN state parks

The chairs are free to use for exploring non-accessible trails and other areas within the state parks.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.29.15 PM
WI News

3 critically injured when hot air balloon crashes into moving train

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Drug arrest
MN News

Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.

Unknown-2
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

The first Raising Cane's opened in Minnesota 15 years ago.

Fire
MN News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

The vehicle was found "fully engulfed in flames" early Monday morning.

285318296_171367251998842_3128004114020546491_n
Minnesota Life

That loud roar over Minneapolis? Fighter jets from 'Top Gun' event

"Sounded like a rocket..."

Crosswalk in Victoria, MN.
MN News

8-year-old girl riding bike hit by driver while in crosswalk

She was taken to Children's Hospital and is currently in stable condition as of Thursday.

Lucia Garcia
MN News

Young mother dies two weeks after being shot in Fargo restaurant

Lucia Garcia was holding her baby when the father fired numerous shots at them.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 11.09.18 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi smashes into pickup, which bursts into flames on I-35

A pickup truck had been abandoned on the freeway after striking a deer.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

The latest from the state health department.

soybean farmer featured image
Sponsored Story

Minnesota soybean farmers Stepping Up for health care frontline workers

From farm to frontline, Minnesota farmers showcasing versatility, benefits of soy through statewide campaign

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM
MN News

Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.

Historic Fort Snelling
MN News

Someone vandalized the 'Historic Fort Snelling at Bdote' sign

They painted over the word "Bdote."

Screen Shot 2019-08-21 at 12.36.25 PM
Minnesota Life

MNHS to consider a new name for Historic Fort Snelling

Any final decision would be up to the state legislature.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.

State Patrol
MN News

Young woman killed in rollover crash on ramp at Fort Snelling

Police say she was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 10.39.26 AM
MN News

Woman who died at St. Paul shipping facility was on fire, ex arrested

Police are at the scene near Snelling and Como avenues.

Screen Shot 2020-04-13 at 3.52.24 PM
MN News

Major fire burning restaurant, stores in Grand Marais

Among those affected is the Crooked Spoon.

MN News

DNR signs deal to create affordable housing at Fort Snelling

Some 176 units will be built in the historic buildings at Fort Snelling.