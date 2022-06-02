Large fire currently burning at Fort Snelling

A large fire is currently burning at Fort Snelling in southeast Minneapolis.

Traffic cameras show a building well ablaze, with firefighters on the scene.

The Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities states that the fire is at Building 53 at the Fort Snelling site, located on Taylor Avenue, across Hwy. 62 from Historic Fort Snelling.

According to Upperpost.org, Building 53 was a former gymnasium and service club built in 1903.

As well as being home to the Historic Fort Snelling museum, there is also ongoing construction to turn 26 abandoned buildings at the former military post into affordable housing for veterans.

Construction on the Upper Post Flats development is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Historic Fort Snelling fully reopened to the public this past weekend for the first time since 2019 following a $34.5 million revamp.

This is a developing story.