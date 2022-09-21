Skip to main content
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. 

Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. 

Mayo High School in Rochester also went into lockdown while police were responding to Lourdes High School, according to the district. At one point, a student reported seeing someone in a vehicle with a gun in the school parking lot, but that person was later determined to be a member of law enforcement.  

"We are extremely pleased with the student who reported the situation to building leaders," a statement from the district shared. "We are all safer when individuals say something when they see something."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it's aware of multiple swatting incidents Wednesday. 

During an 11:30 a.m. press conference, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said investigators believe the call regarding at active shooter at Lourdes was voiced by a real person using an internet-based phone number. 

Franklin said uniformed officers will be present at schools in the community today, but there is no threat. 

"There's a huge sigh of relief that no one's injured, no one's harmed and this was not real," he said. 

Schools in Mankato were also impacted by the alleged "swatting" incidents Wednesday. 

Mankato Public Safety said it responded to a report of an active shooter at West High School around 10:30 a.m. Law enforcement found no threat at the school. 

"It's believed the call was a hoax, also known as 'swatting,' which is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency and provides a real address for someone to respond," the agency wrote. "Several other schools in the region received similar calls providing identical details. It's believed this is part of a nationwide swatting incidents occurring in multiple states, which has been confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation." 

MPR News reports that Cloquet High School was also targeted by the apparent hoax. 

In addition, the St. Cloud Police Department said at about 12:10 p.m., dispatch also received a similar call regarding Apollo High School. The alleged threat was confirmed to be false.

The St. Paul Police Department also reported that Johnson High School received a swatting call Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, disruptive prank calls such as this have become a national trend. States like Texas, Virginia, and California have reported multiple calls of fake active shooter or mass casualty events at schools. This incident at Johnson High School is suspected to be part of that trend and is under investigation," Sgt. David McCabe said in a statement.

The BCA reminds students and communities to let local law enforcement agencies and schools know about suspected threats to schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

