Skip to main content
BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

A lockdown has been lifted at Mall of America, where police responded to an incident where shots were fired Thursday afternoon. 

There have been reports on social media that gunfire broke out at the mall, which has been confirmed to local media by the Bloomington Police Department. 

Police provided an update just before 5:40 p.m., saying the lockdown has been lifted and that shots were fired inside the mall. They also said the suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

No gunshot victims have been located, authorities added. The mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening.

Earlier, police confirmed that an "isolated incident" took place in a tenant space inside the mall.

"There is a confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space," Mall of America stated around 5 p.m., reminding those within the mall to remain in a secure location until the lockdown is lifted. 

An evacuated visitor, speaking to Bring Me The News, said they spoke to someone who heard "8-9 gunshots" inside the building. 

Bring Me The News reached out to the mall and the Bloomington Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2

Hospitalizations increased nearly 20% from July 26 to August 2.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 1.22.41 PM
MN News

Deaths of 2,500 fish in Minnesota trout stream unexplained

Trout anglers are concerned the incident represents a larger problem.

Becker School Board members listen to a community member during a meeting held on Aug. 1, 2022.
MN News

Becker School Board under fire for second time in 2022

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Edeburn family
MN News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

FedEx
MN News

FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots game

The rest of the football schedule is unchanged, with the state semifinal games happening at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17-19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.

297351252_428491455989673_521920103634652196_n
MN News

Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

Related

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Shooting at Mall of America injures 2, prompts lockdown

Word of the shooting started coming in just before 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

MN Consumer

Best Buy is closing its Mall of America store

It's come to the end of its 10 year lease.

MN Health

Police: 3 possible drug overdoses at Mall of America

Police say they aren't sure if these were related to the six heroin overdoses in Anoka County on Saturday.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

MN News

Man used app to break into and steal Tesla from Mall of America

But he was caught, easily, three days later.

Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 12.11.34 PM
MN News

Victim stabbed several times at light rail station near Mall of America

The man was stabbed several times, police said.

Hidden camera moa
MN News

Police investigating hidden cameras placed in MOA dressing rooms

They've set up a special hotline to hear from anybody who may have fallen victim.