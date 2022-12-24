BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

Updated at 9:30 p.m. Friday

Police are investigating a shooting at Mall of America on Friday night.

The mall went under lockdown shortly before 8 p.m., with the Bloomington Police Department confirming police and emergency medical services were responding to a reported shooting.

Police around 9:15 p.m. confirmed the area had been secured and the Hennepin County Crime Lab is processing the scene.

The lockdown inside the mall has been lifted and guests are being asked to leave the property.

Metro Transit bus and light rail service at the Mall of America Transit Station has resumed.

Authorities have not yet shared any details regarding possible injuries or arrests.

