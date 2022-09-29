Skip to main content
Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Newark Department of Public Safety

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Brian O'Hara has been selected to serve as the new police chief in Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey made the appointment official on Thursday in collaboration with Commissioner of Community Safety Cedric Alexander.

O'Hara was one of three finalists for the job and currently works as a deputy mayor of police services in Newark, New Jersey. 

The other two finalists were Southfield, Michigan Police Chief Elvin Barren and RaShall Brackney, who serves as a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Practice at George Mason University. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman was not considered to take over the permanent role.

Frey said O'Hara has a "respected background" in community policing and has risen through the ranks of law enforcement since the early 2000s. O'Hara has worked with the Newark Police Department since 2001.

O'Hara said during a news conference Thursday that he was "grateful and honored" to be chosen. 

Brian O'Hara.

Brian O'Hara.

"Policing is a collaborative effort. We need every community member to partner with us in order to be successful going forward," O'Hara said. "If you don't support police, please just give us a chance."

He added that he plans to live in the city.

According NJ.com, O'Hara once served as Newark, New Jersey's public safety director before he was placed into a new deputy mayor position in July following an uptick in crime. 

O'Hara said his initial primary focus will be on gun violence in the city. He also stressed to reporters that he's committed to holding officers accountable for their actions.

"It should be clear by now to all that the idea of policing simply going away or be abolished is simply unrealistic," O'Hara said. "The problem of serious street crime is urgent, and our communities demand and deserve good police to deal with that urgently."

"At the same time, I commit to hold all police officers accountable, to the values or our community, and I invite the community to hold all of us accountable as well."

The Minneapolis City Council will now have to approve the hire before he officially takes over the role. The mayor said he hopes the decision is made official by November.

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced in December 2021 he wouldn't seek a third term. 

O'Hara will take over a department facing a number of challenges, having seen a significant drop in serving officer numbers since former MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020, sparking riots.

Minneapolis has also seen a rise in violent crime that spiked particularly in 2021 and has continued well above pre-pandemic levels in 2022, a trend that has been seen across much of the country in recent years.

"The goal here should be to make a department that is so good, that is so well respected, that people from all backgrounds want to be a part of it," O'Hara said.

City officials made the announcement Thursday morning. You can watch it below.

Next Up

fentanyl
MN News

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

road construction
MN News

Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

The crash remains under investigation.

Brian O'Hara
MN News

Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

NickEngerFB
MN News

Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Steven and Stacy Stearns
MN News

Murder-suicide involving husband, wife confirmed in Becker Co.

Two dogs were also found dead at the house.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

road construction
MN News

Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

Due to the age of the suspect, the case won't be made public.

Screen Shot 2020-02-06 at 9.05.08 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival brought to an end

The festival noted how the land they host camping on has recently been sold.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 3.06.25 PM
MN News

Minneapolis rolls out new crime-reducing plan, but provides little detail

"Operation Endeavor" is a collaboration between multiple agencies.

chad davis arradondo flickr
MN News

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo to retire next month

He's overseen the MPD since mid-2017, following the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Amir locke
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Elected officials demand bodycam footage release

The mayor's office responded to those calls Thursday afternoon.

mayor frey city minneapolis live stream march 14 2022
MN News

What's in Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal?

Here's a breakdown of what the Minneapolis mayor is focusing on in 2023-24.

minneapolis police
MN News

Court finds Minneapolis 100+ cops short of mandatory minimum

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Mayor Jacob Frey failed to meet his legal duty to hire more officers or demonstrate why he hasn't done so.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Minneapolis launches national search to find 'reform-minded' police chief

The search process is expected to be completed by this summer.

amelia huffman
MN News

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman named interim chief of the Minneapolis PD

She lives in Uptown and has been with the MPD for 27 years.