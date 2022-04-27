Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

A rural bridge in northeastern Minnesota has been closed due to the Sturgeon River rising to the bottom of the bridge deck.

The impacted bridge is known as "Bridge 640," which crosses the Sturgeon River in northern St. Louis County on Murray Road, just over five miles southwest of Linden Grove. Saint Louis County Public Works expects the bridge will remain closed through the rest of the week.

"Public Works maintenance crews noticed the water level had risen to the point of nearly touching the bridge deck. The bridge is expected to remain closed at least through the end of the week. County crews will continue to monitor the water level to determine when it is safe to re-open the bridge," the county announced.

Detours can be found on Highway 73 and CSAH 22.

Spring flooding is expected to continue as snow keeps melting, in addition to additional precipitation that could fall. Anyone who encounters unsafe road or bridge conditions is encouraged to call 911.

Since last October, 8-10+ feet of snow has fallen in northeastern Minnesota, including a whopping 150 inches in Grand Marais.

WeatherBell

In the past 30 days upwards of two feet of snow has fallen in northern St. Louis County and along the North Shore.