Skip to main content
Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

A rural bridge in northeastern Minnesota has been closed due to the Sturgeon River rising to the bottom of the bridge deck. 

The impacted bridge is known as "Bridge 640," which crosses the Sturgeon River in northern St. Louis County on Murray Road, just over five miles southwest of Linden Grove. Saint Louis County Public Works expects the bridge will remain closed through the rest of the week. 

"Public Works maintenance crews noticed the water level had risen to the point of nearly touching the bridge deck. The bridge is expected to remain closed at least through the end of the week. County crews will continue to monitor the water level to determine when it is safe to re-open the bridge," the county announced. 

Detours can be found on Highway 73 and CSAH 22. 

Spring flooding is expected to continue as snow keeps melting, in addition to additional precipitation that could fall. Anyone who encounters unsafe road or bridge conditions is encouraged to call 911. 

Since last October, 8-10+ feet of snow has fallen in northeastern Minnesota, including a whopping 150 inches in Grand Marais.  

nohrsc-all-minnesota-nohrsc_season_total-0974400

In the past 30 days upwards of two feet of snow has fallen in northern St. Louis County and along the North Shore. 

nohrsc-all-minnesota-nohrsc_30day_total-0974400

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

Lindsey0590
MN Coronavirus

Lawmaker with Long COVID hospitalized after leaving Senate session

Sen. Lindsey Port has recently detailed her struggle with Long COVID.

Lake Harriet bandshell
MN Lifestyle

Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

Lake Superior.
MN News

A few days left to comment on MN climate action plan: Here's what's in it

Framework details how Minnesota will prepare for climate change.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Robbinsdale man killed 50-year-old he claims sexually assaulted him

The man charged with murder says he met the victim around bar close in downtown Minneapolis.

Elliot Tanner
Minnesota Life

Boy, 13, to pursue physics Ph.D after graduating from U of M

Elliot Tanner's family is hoping to raise financial support to help cover the costs of the graduate program.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-12-30 at 8.05.06 AM
MN News

Son, mother arrested in connection to teen's death in St. Louis County

The teen was fatally shot around 1:20 a.m. Dec. 28, 2020.

Port of Duluth-Superior
MN News

St. Louis County delays refugee resettlement vote

Only one refugee has been placed in the county since 2011.

Screen Shot 2020-06-10 at 9.33.00 AM
MN News

County commissioner walks out before moment of silence for George Floyd

The commissioner said he was attending to a personal matter.

Screen Shot 2020-01-20 at 9.24.51 AM
MN News

St. Louis County, Teamsters agree new contract for snow plow operators

Plow drivers went on strike last week over pay and benefits.

plow, snow
MN News

St. Louis County snow plow drivers to move ahead with strike

Teamsters Local 320 has filed a motion to strike.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

16-year-old boy killed in St. Louis County is ID'd

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

MN News

Quarter-million dollar cabin in St. Louis County burns down

The fire was reported early Monday morning.

moderna vaccine covid
MN Coronavirus

Winter storm in southern US forces St. Louis County to cancel vaccine appointments

"Several hundred people" scheduled to get their first dose this week have seen their appointments be canceled.