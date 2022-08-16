Skip to main content
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100.

The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian bridge, which was hit by a vehicle.

"Lanes will remain closed until damage to pedestrian bridge that was hit can be removed," MnDOT says, noting this "may take several days." The MN 511 website currently says the closure will be in place until 5 p.m. Thursday.

A MnDOT camera (picture at top of page)) shows the pedestrian bridge next to Rosland Park in Edina, which appears to have sustained some damage.

It's not clear whether the damage to the pedestrian bridge is from a recent hit, or if it is lingering damage from an incident in February, when the bridge was struck by a truck.

MN511 will update progress as it is made.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 3.44.22 PM (2)
MN News

Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said bridge maintenance work is in progress.

Michael Miller
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce

Michael Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time

The sprawling estate is minutes from downtown Stillwater.

PerisheaYoungMugHCJ
MN News

Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Target

The victim is in critical condition.

Flickr - Welcome to Minnesota sign - Lorie Shaull
Minnesota Life

WalletHub's 'Best States to Live' ranking has Minnesota in top 10

Minnesota finished one place above Wisconsin.

Mystic Lake
MN News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

A chaotic scene unfolded after the man approached the bell stand late Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.12.11 PM
MN Music and Radio

British pop star Darius Danesh found dead in MN apartment

He was 41.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

St. Paul man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 280

The crash happened in St. Paul.

unnamed
MN News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

There's a developing story out of Eagan.

minneapolis-ge69a86d93_1280
MN Travel

Comedian claims hotel bed bug ruined his Twin Cities visit

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

Lindahl lawsuit
MN Business

Kris Lindahl suing realtor, accusing him of copying arms out pose

The real estate agent is accused of breach of contract and copyright infringement.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 8.44.12 AM
MN News

Pair wanted for questioning for assault, property crimes in Hugo

Surveillance footage was released by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 3.59.38 PM
MN News

Rollover crash closes Hwy. 62 westbound in southwest metro

Police are at the scene.

Image from iOS (1)
MN News

Fatal crash closes eastbound Hwy. 62 in Minneapolis

The closure is expected to be in place for an "extended period of time."

Image from iOS (1)
MN News

Victim killed in multi-vehicle crash that closed Hwy. 62 ID'd as woman, 23

The four-vehicle crash closed the eastbound highway for several hours.

image
MN News

Fatal crash under investigation on Hwy 62 in Mendota Heights

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash near Dodd Road.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-494 crash in Richfield

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as a 42-year-old Shakopee man.

MN News

Fatal crash closed westbound Hwy. 55 for 12 hours on Monday

The crash happened in Inver Grove Heights.

MN News

Addressing controversy, MnDOT to put flags on metro bridges

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Friday that it will install U.S. flags on a number of bridges in the northwest Twin Cities metro area. The move comes after MnDOT faced numerous complaints from the public and a VFW in Brooklyn Park over the removal of flags illegally placed on bridges in the metro.

hwy 62 west minneapolis street view - crop
Minnesota Life

Speed limit on Highway 62 Crosstown increased

Travelers on the busy Twin Cities highway can (legally) go a bit faster now.