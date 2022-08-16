Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina

The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100.

The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian bridge, which was hit by a vehicle.

"Lanes will remain closed until damage to pedestrian bridge that was hit can be removed," MnDOT says, noting this "may take several days." The MN 511 website currently says the closure will be in place until 5 p.m. Thursday.



A MnDOT camera (picture at top of page)) shows the pedestrian bridge next to Rosland Park in Edina, which appears to have sustained some damage.

It's not clear whether the damage to the pedestrian bridge is from a recent hit, or if it is lingering damage from an incident in February, when the bridge was struck by a truck.

MN511 will update progress as it is made.