Broken water main repaired in north Minneapolis, streets cleared

The City of Minneapolis has repaired a broken water main in north Minneapolis that resulted in flooding and a boil water advisory for residents last week.

On Saturday, the city announced that staff from the Department of Public Works had repaired the water main, which failed on Monday evening.

Shortly after the failure, the city told residents in the affected area — spanning 3rd Street North from Lowry Avenue to 26th Avenue and 4th Street North from 29th to 26th Avenue — to boil water for at least three minutes before using it to cook or drink.

The advisory was lifted on Wednesday after testing from the Minnesota Department of Health determined that the water was safe for all daily activities.

But the immediate area around the break — around 2nd Street North, east to the Mississippi River between Lowry and 24th Avenues — had no running at all water last week.

The break also resulted in flooding on nearby streets, causing closures.

City crews replaced the main with a 16-foot pipe segment. The pipeline was disinfected after the repair, and streets were cleared and running again, according to the Saturday announcement.

Testing done on samples from the new water main found it was safe to drink.

The water main had served the area since 1888. The city will conduct a full analysis to determine what led to the failure, the announcement stated.