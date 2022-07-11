Man charged after over 130 gunshots fired outside apartment complex

A 35-year-old Brooklyn Center man faces two felony charges after he allegedly admitted to firing 130 rounds into the air outside his apartment complex on the Fourth of July.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, investigators were called to the complex in the 5300 block of Russell Ave. N. on Thursday on report of spent shell casings on the ground. While collecting the evidence, a man stepped out onto his balcony and told police he'd shot the rounds while with friends and family on the Fourth of July, police said.

On Friday, prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Monopolis D. Brown, 35, with two dangerous weapons charges related to reckless discharge.

According to the criminal complaint, one witness told police Brown had "turned directly toward her balcony and continued firing rounds at her," — prompting her and her two-year-old child to run back inside out of fear they would be struck.

Another resident said she'd found a bullet hole in a vehicle's window in the parking lot the next morning, charges state.

Brown was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Thursday and released Saturday after posting bond, police said. Investigators found four firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition while executing search warrants related to the case.