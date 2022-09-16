Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene as suspects flee

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee

The fleeing suspects crashed and fled on foot.

Unsplash

Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. 

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. 

A group of suspects in the two vehicles reportedly fled, with one vehicle almost striking a police squad car. 

Both of the fleeing vehicles later crashed and "upwards of 7 juveniles fled from the vehicles on foot," according to police. Officers were not, however, in pursuit of the vehicles. 

A K-9 from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and a drone from the Coon Rapids Police Department assisted officers with the search for suspects. 

Police said one 14-year-old suspect was found and later released pending further investigation. 

Investigators say both vehicles involved in the incident were confirmed to be stolen and one vehicle had bullet hole damage. 

Five vehicles were later found to be damaged in the vicinity of the incident, according to police. 

A parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. is also where police say over 100 shots were fired in early July

