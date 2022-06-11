Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after incidents at graduation

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after disturbance, assault at graduation

Two men were arrested after being found with handguns, and a student was assaulted on the football field.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools has said it will be rethinking its student celebrations after incidents at high school graduation saw two men arrested for weapons possession, and a graduating student assaulted.

The incidents unfolded on Wednesday during and after the Brooklyn Center High School graduation ceremony, which was held on the football field.

Police arrested two men – neither of whom were students – following a "disturbance" in the school parking lot during the ceremony. The men were found at a nearby apartment building, and were found to be in possession of two handguns.

Police retained a presence throughout the event and the ceremony was not disturbed, a school spokesperson said.

However, there was another incident on the football field after the ceremony finished. This incident was "initiated by" three men, again none of them students, who approached "and assaulted" a student who had just taken part in the ceremony, having attended school online.

Police officers and school staff members intervened to end the assault.

"At this time, we believe the incident in parking lot is not related to the assault by three adult men after the ceremony on the football field," the spokesperson said.

In its statement, the school district said: "The events that occurred at commencement this year have prompted district administration to re-think the way we celebrate these joyous events to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families.

"We are also working collaboratively with the city and law enforcement to conduct an after-action review in order to process response and plan together as we move forward."

The district thanked local police "for their support, presence, and quick response to contain the situation."

