Brooklyn Center to pay Daunte Wright's family $3.25 million

The City of Brooklyn Center has agreed to pay 3.25 million to the family of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by former police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in April 2021.

Though the monetary piece of the settlement has been agreed to, Wright's family said their lawyers continue to seek police policy changes within the department.

"We hope Black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Center because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims. It is vital to us that the city fulfill its good faith commitment to fully funding and implementing the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution,” a family lawyer stated in a press release.

Wright, 20, was fatally shot by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during an April 11, 2021 traffic stop for expired license tabs and an air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Wright also had an outstanding misdemeanor weapons warrant, to which officers attempted to arrest him on. However, a brief struggled ensued when he attempted to get back in the car, with body camera video showing Potter pull her gun out during the traffic stop and yell "Taser! Taser!" before firing her weapon, fatally wounding Wright.

Potter was sentenced to two years in prison.

The shooting happened during a time of high tension in the Twin Cities, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was standing trial for the killing of George Floyd.

Following Wright’s death, the Brooklyn Center City Council passed reforms, including the use of social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social-needs calls that may not require police.

The settlement marks one of the largest involving police conduct in the state's history. Last year, the City of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd's family.

Minneapolis also paid $20 million to the family of Justine Rusczczyk Damond, a woman who called 911 to report a crime near her home in July 2017 but was fatally shot by former officer Mohamed Noor.