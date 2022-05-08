Skip to main content
Brooklyn Park driver killed in crash on Highway 36 in Roseville

The State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation of a fatal crash continues Sunday following a Saturday crash in Roseville. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 46-year-old Earl C. Anderson, of Brooklyn Park, was driving a 2009 Cadillac Escalade eastbound on Highway 36 when he "began to exit to Dale Street and went off the road into the ditch."

The crash report says the Escalade hit a fence, rolled and struck several trees. 

Anderson was found without a seatbelt, and the State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash, which happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

