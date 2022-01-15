Skip to main content
Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal drive-by shooting

Devon Manley will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder following a fatal drive-by shooting in July of 2020 in Minneapolis.

Devon Manley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and premeditated attempted first-degree murder on Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 11, the driver of an SUV flagged down police and informed them his passenger had been shot. Police checked the passenger, identified as Shanette Marable, for a pulse, but she was pronounced dead.

The driver told police as many as nine shots were fired into the vehicle while stopped at 26th and Emerson Avenues North.

Police used surveillance footage to identify Manley as the driver who fired the shots. The driver of the SUV also identified Manley when shown the video.

In his plea, Manley admitted that he pulled up to the SUV intending to shoot the driver, but he missed and hit Marable.

Marable was celebrating her 31st birthday along with her 2-year-old child, who was also in the car.

As part of the plea, Manley will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for the first-degree murder charge. He will also be sentenced to 213 months for the premeditated attempted first-degree murder charge, which he will serve concernently. 

Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal drive-by shooting

Devon Manley will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

