Police investigating attempted child kidnapping at school bus stop

Brooklyn Park police are investigating after an attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the parent of an 11-year-old child reported that the incident occurred at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North between 6 and 6:15 a.m.

The child was reportedly waiting at the bus stop when a man approached them in a vehicle. The suspect, described a Hispanic man his 50s, told the child to get in the vehicle. The man was also bald and had a light beard.

When the child refused, the man got out to approach the child, but the child ran into their house. The man then drove west down Brookdale Drive.

The vehicle was described as a blue mid-90s, four-door Nissan. Its wheels did not have caps or covers with black rims, according to BPPD.