Skip to main content
Brooklyn Park police investigating attempted kidnapping at school bus stop

Brooklyn Park police investigating attempted kidnapping at school bus stop

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

Pixabay

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

Brooklyn Park police are investigating after an attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop Wednesday morning.

According to an alert sent by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the parent of an 11-year-old child reported that the incident occurred at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North between 6 and 6:15 a.m.

The child was reportedly waiting at the bus stop when a man approached them in a vehicle. The suspect, described a Hispanic man his 50s, told the child to get in the vehicle. The man was also bald and had a light beard. 

When the child refused, the man got out to approach the child, but the child ran into their house. The man then drove west down Brookdale Drive.

The vehicle was described as a blue mid-90s, four-door Nissan. Its wheels did not have caps or covers with black rims, according to BPPD. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Police investigating attempted child kidnapping at school bus stop

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

Red River Moorhead
MN News

Body pulled from Red River in Moorhead

Police said it was discovered by a group of youths at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 7.45.25 PM
MN News

Four shot in alley near St. Cloud State campus

Police say an argument led to gunfire.

MPR
TV, Movies and The Arts

Acclaimed investigative podcast 'In the Dark' canceled by American Public Media

The Peabody Award-winning investigative podcast earned national acclaim.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 4.03.38 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former KARE 11 intern returning as station's newest anchor

Morgan Wolfe makes her full-time debut next week.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

Former MN teacher charged for knocking student's tooth out with hockey stick

Kimberly June Neubauer has been charged with third-degree assault and is no longer a teacher at Princeton Public Schools.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 11.56.59 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Emma' performances, Illusion Theater delays premiere due to COVID

The pandemic is continuing to leave theater seats empty in the Twin Cities.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Property owners asked to monitor river shorelines in ongoing search for Elle Ragin

Investigators are focusing their search on the Mississippi River in Stearns County.

Shots fired scene
MN News

Over 100 shots fired in Brooklyn Center, no injuries reported

Police said they haven't learned of any injuries as of Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 12.37.52 PM
MN News

Unleashed, off-duty police K-9 attacks boy in Isanti

The attack involved an Anoka County Sheriff's Office K-9, named Bubba.

Michael Bruner
TV, Movies and The Arts

New 'Big Brother' season includes a Minnesota attorney

Michael Bruner will compete against 15 other houseguests starting Wednesday night.

grain bin, farming
MN News

Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

The incident happened in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 9.29.21 AM
MN News

Man turns self in after attempted kidnapping at McDonald's

Police said the suspect turned himself in due to pressure from concerned citizens.

Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 3.47.02 PM
MN News

Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon inside McDonald's.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.

MN News

Police looking for school bus involved in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park

The driver didn't stop at the scene.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.