Skip to main content
Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

The suspect in a Brooklyn Park shooting was targeting a woman and her children, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire coming from a vehicle that was targeting another vehicle near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Initial investigation is that the victim and her children were being followed by a known suspect, and that the suspect then started firing multiple times at them striking her vehicle. The victims were not hit by the gunfire," Brooklyn Park PD said. 

The victims’ vehicle had two flat tires as a result of the shooting. 

BPPD stated that they do not believe the incident was random and that the shooter knew the victims. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Winona Softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve 2019.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

'Several' arrested after shootout between groups in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police first saw a man firing a gun at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park standoff: Suspect kills himself, child taken hostage is safe

The standoff ended Thursday night when the suspect shot himself.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 7.10.53 AM
MN News

Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

No injuries were reported from either shooting, nor from the police chase on Highway 100.

covid testing site brooklyn park
MN News

Woman's vehicle carjacked at COVID testing site in Brooklyn Park

The suspect pushed two people out of the vehicle before driving off.

police lights
MN News

After standoff with police, armed Brooklyn Park man surrenders peacefully

The man peacefully surrendered and was hospitalized after speaking with negotiators Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 2 injured

Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries during the Monday evening incident.