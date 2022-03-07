Brooklyn Park: Suspect shot at motorist in apparent road rage incident

A motorist shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn Park early Sunday, police said.

Brooklyn Park police said officers responded at 3:48 a.m. on March 6 to the intersection of West Broadway and 93rd avenues.

The victim said they were driving north on West Broadway approaching the intersection when the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, who was heading west on 93rd Avenue, ran a red light and cut off the victim.

The victim honked at the suspect as he drove by, and the suspect rolled down his window and shot about five times at the victim, police said.

The victim wasn't hurt and their vehicle wasn't damaged.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.