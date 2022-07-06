Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

The 18-year-old killed in a fireworks accident over Fourth of July weekend has been identified.

Jack Kocur, of Brooklyn Park, died early Monday morning from a "blunt force chest injury due to firework mishap," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The incident happened at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North around 1:30 a.m., with officers arriving to find Kocur with "severe wounds to his hands and face." He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Hospital.

According to tributes on Facebook, Kocur played high school baseball and hockey at Totino-Grace. He was a graduating senior this year and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of St. Al's alum, Jack Kocur, class of 2018," the catholic school posted on Facebook. "We are praying for the Kocur family during this difficult time."

According to a post on Minnesota Teen Activists' Instagram, Jack was set to begin classes this fall at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, majoring in business.