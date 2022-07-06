Skip to main content
Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

Facebook

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

The 18-year-old killed in a fireworks accident over Fourth of July weekend has been identified.

Jack Kocur, of Brooklyn Park, died early Monday morning from a "blunt force chest injury due to firework mishap," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

The incident happened at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North around 1:30 a.m., with officers arriving to find Kocur with "severe wounds to his hands and face." He was pronounced dead at North Memorial Hospital.

According to tributes on Facebook, Kocur played high school baseball and hockey at Totino-Grace. He was a graduating senior this year and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of St. Al's alum, Jack Kocur, class of 2018," the catholic school posted on Facebook. "We are praying for the Kocur family during this difficult time."

According to a post on Minnesota Teen Activists' Instagram, Jack was set to begin classes this fall at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, majoring in business.

Next Up

Jack Kocur
MN News

Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 8.20.23 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chef Justin Sutherland suffers serious injuries in boat propeller accident

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the former Iron Chef contestant.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 8.00.43 AM
MN News

After husband's suicide, mom killed their 3 kids and herself in Vadnais Lake

Police have identified the victims of the weekend tragedy.

Sky Sioux Falls Twin Cities
MN Weird

Sky turns green in Sioux Falls, orange in Twin Cities

A storm system brought a spectacular light show to the Upper Midwest.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Chet Holmgren dominates in NBA Summer League debut

The No. 2 overall pick looked the part in the Thunder's win over the Jazz.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Frey: Police faced 'whack-a-mole' situation on chaotic Fourth of July

The mayor says law enforcement resources were being pulled all over the city as violent scenes unfolded.

image
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near hydro plant in St. Paul

Authorities say the body appeared to have been in the river for months.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Charges: Lakeville driver didn't call 911 after fatally striking teen on bicycle

The 15-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike along a route he frequented.

Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale
MN News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

Police identified the body as a male Tuesday afternoon.

ATV
MN News

Little Falls man killed in ATV crash over holiday weekend

The 55-year-old apparently lost control and was partially ejected from the vehicle on Sunday.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police chief reveals new details in 'heartbreaking' search for Elle Ragin

Police reveal new details that led investigators to Stearns County.

Subway Series new menu
MN Food & Drink

Subway overhauling menu, offering 1M free subs on July 12

The "Subway Series" menu change is set to take over beginning July 12.

Related

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old killed by exploding firework in Brooklyn Park

Police arrived at the scene to see the victim's friend performing CPR.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Minneapolis 2-year-old identified in suspicious death case

The cause of death has not yet been revealed due to an ongoing investigation.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside Brooklyn Park market identified

Alameen Allah Shabazz was killed on June 22 outside Nice Family African Market.

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 victims identified in double-fatal north Minneapolis shooting

A 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were identified as the people who died at the scene this past weekend.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

3 injured in separate shooting, carjacking in Brooklyn Park

The unrelated incidents happened in less than 24 hours, according to police.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.31.25 PM
MN News

Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park

The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.