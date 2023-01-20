Bryce Borca's family offering $30K reward to find him

The family of Bryce Borca, the 23-year-old Eagan man who has been missing since October, are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Borca's family says for the past 12 weeks, extensive searches have taken place in coordination with the Eagan Police Department.

"These efforts have included hundreds of volunteers, multiple state and federal agencies, professional search teams, canine teams, drones and water sonar equipment, covering [1,000] acres of land and water in Fort Snelling Park and surrounding areas," the family said in a statement on Friday.

"Many tips and leads, including surveillance videos from the community and businesses in the area, have been received and followed up on.

"Despite these efforts, Bryce has yet to be found."

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30. He was last seen returning to Eagan after spending time on a party bus, with a search warrant from Eagan PD saying he was "extremely intoxicated."

According to a search warrant, Borca and two friends were dropped off by a Lyft driver on the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment, which was a 40-45 minute walk away.

While walking, Broca Facetimed his friends. He last spoke with them at around 2:30 a.m., telling them he "didn’t know where he was." His friends said he appeared to be in a heavily wooded area.

Broca also told his friends his phone was almost dead. When the call abruptly ended, Borca’s friends assumed his phone had died and began to search for him on foot.

They reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The last update was provided on Dec. 22, in which the family stated then they were still looking for Bryce.

"We are devastated by Bryce's disappearance and miss him every minute of every day. We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information leading directly to Bryce's whereabouts to come forward," the family said. They added they are "grateful" for the search efforts executed by the police department, friends, family and community.

If anyone has information regarding Bryce's whereabouts, they are asked to call the police department at 651-675-5706.