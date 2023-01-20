Skip to main content
Bryce Borca's family offering $30K reward to find him

Bryce Borca's family offering $30K reward to find him

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022.

Eagan Police Department

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022.

The family of Bryce Borca, the 23-year-old Eagan man who has been missing since October, are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

Borca's family says for the past 12 weeks, extensive searches have taken place in coordination with the Eagan Police Department.

"These efforts have included hundreds of volunteers, multiple state and federal agencies, professional search teams, canine teams, drones and water sonar equipment, covering [1,000] acres of land and water in Fort Snelling Park and surrounding areas," the family said in a statement on Friday. 

"Many tips and leads, including surveillance videos from the community and businesses in the area, have been received and followed up on.

"Despite these efforts, Bryce has yet to be found."

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30. He was last seen returning to Eagan after spending time on a party bus, with a search warrant from Eagan PD saying he was "extremely intoxicated."

According to a search warrant, Borca and two friends were dropped off by a Lyft driver on the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Borca told his friends he was going to walk to his apartment, which was a 40-45 minute walk away.

While walking, Broca Facetimed his friends. He last spoke with them at around 2:30 a.m., telling them he "didn’t know where he was." His friends said he appeared to be in a heavily wooded area.

Broca also told his friends his phone was almost dead. When the call abruptly ended, Borca’s friends assumed his phone had died and began to search for him on foot.

They reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The last update was provided on Dec. 22, in which the family stated then they were still looking for Bryce.

"We are devastated by Bryce's disappearance and miss him every minute of every day. We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information leading directly to Bryce's whereabouts to come forward," the family said. They added they are "grateful" for the search efforts executed by the police department, friends, family and community.

If anyone has information regarding Bryce's whereabouts, they are asked to call the police department at 651-675-5706.

Next Up

BryceBorcaEaganPD
MN News

Bryce Borca's family offering $30K reward to find him

Borca has been missing since Oct. 30, 2022.

House sale keys door
MN Property

As mortgage rates rose, Twin Cities house sales plunged in 2022

The Twin Cities' hot housing market is showing signs of cooling off.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles, drives wrong way on Twin Cities highways

Police also deployed "less lethal" rounds to get the suspect to cooperate.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.17.08 PM
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis ends appointment requirement for animal shelter visits

Appointments had been required since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JackknifedSemiI35Closure
MN News

Jackknifed semi causes closure on I-35 Friday morning

The highway has since opened up to one-lane traffic only.

light rail
MN News

Data shows 54% increase in crimes on Metro Transit trains, buses in 2022

Drugs and weapons crimes increased the most, followed by liquor law violations.

police lights
MN News

Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting

The boy was a high school freshman.

Hy-Vee
MN Health

Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over potential allergen

The entrees have been removed from stores.

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Duluth man who repeatedly stabbed pregnant girlfriend gets 20 years

Anthony Holloway was found guilty of one count of attempted second-degree intentional murder and one count of child endangerment in November.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

image
MN News

City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

Related

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

The 23-year-old has been missing since Oct. 30.

Bryce Borca
MN News

What's the latest on the search for missing Bryce Borca?

A search warrant filed by police revealed more information on Borca's disappearance.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan police still looking for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca

Borca was last heard from as he Facetimed friends while walking alone in the early morning of Oct. 30.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD asks homeowners to check cameras for missing 23-year-old

Bryce Borca has been missing since early Sunday morning.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD suspends ground search for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Hundreds gathered Monday to help search for Bryce Borca.

Missing nicollet man
MN News

Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

The man has been missing since Sept. 30.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man

Bryce Borca was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.