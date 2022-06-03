Skip to main content
Buffalo clinic shooter found guilty of all charges

The jury returned its verdict Thursday evening.

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Gregory Ulrich has been found guilty of all charges in the February 2021 mass shooting he carried out at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo.

A jury returned a guilty verdict for all counts against Ulrich, including the 1st-degree premeditated murder of Crossroads employee Lindsay Overbay. Four other clinic employees were injured in the attack.

Ulrich was charged with 11 counts in total, including attempted murder and explosives charges. He was the only witness to appear in his defense. 

During the course of the trial, Ulrich admitted that he was the man who injured the clinic employees with bullets and pipe bombs, with the case resting on whether he intended to kill Lindsay Overbay.

Ulrich had argued that he only planned to hurt them, payback as he saw for the chronic pain he was suffering, for which he couldn't get the painkillers he was seeking from the clinic.

Ulrich will be sentenced on June 17.

