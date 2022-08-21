Skip to main content
Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

Google Streetview

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

Multiple people were evacuated from a homeless encampment at the former site of Rudolph's Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Minneapolis after it caught fire Friday morning.

Crews with the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of dark smoke coming from a commercial building at 1933 Lyndale Ave. S just after 10 a.m. The building, which until 2018 was home to Rudolph's Restaurant, is now boarded up and vacant.

At the scene, crews found smoke in the rear of the building. Once the fire was extinguished, crews discovered an add-on structure in the back of the building, which was being used as a homeless encampment. 

Crews evacuated people from the add-on property and searched it to ensure no one was still inside. The main building was also searched for any additional people or fires.

No one was reported to be injured in the fire, and the incident is currently under investigation. 

Rudolph's closed its doors in July 2018 after 43 years in business. It was founded in 1975 by Jimmy Theros, who decided to name it after silent movie heart throb Rudolph Valentino.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 6.02.20 PM
MN News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 10.16.08 AM
MN News

Man critical after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 10.04.32 AM
MN Food & Drink

North Shore coffee shop Mocha Moose closes its doors

The coffee shop, located in Two Harbors, announced the closure on Facebook earlier this month.

Eli Hart
MN News

Father of murdered boy files wrongful death lawsuit in Dakota County

Tory Hart was in a custody battle with Eli Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, who was arrested for second-degree murder.

police lights
MN News

After exchanging fire with police, suspect arrested in Pine Island standoff

The standoff ended Saturday evening.

allegiant
MN Travel

Allegiant flights from St. Cloud to Arizona, Florida will return this fall

The airline suspended service to the two destinations for the summer.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island

The situation is ongoing.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

apples-g763c828ac_1280
Minnesota Life

Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

The newly inaugurated Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers were kicking off their North America tour in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

Phoua Hang is remembered as a community leader.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.

MN News

5 dead, 4 injured in 14th-floor fire at Minneapolis high-rise building

The fire happened at a building on Cedar Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 2.05.17 PM
MN News

Barbershop, apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' following fire

The building contains residential units and a barber shop.

Screen Shot 2019-02-22 at 7.43.14 AM
MN News

Fire destroys sushi and steak restaurant in Albertville

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Six students displaced after residential fire near U of M

The fire broke out at a two-story house in Dinkytown Tuesday night.

duluth fire department
MN News

Fire at Duluth restaurant does $75K worth of damage

The cause is under investigation.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis restaurant shuts building down

It was reported Friday morning.

fire truck
MN News

1 dead after house fire in Douglas County

Local fire departments were dispatched to reports of a structure fire Sunday morning.