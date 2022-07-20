Skip to main content
Bullets strike lobby window at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis

Hospital officials say the hospital was not targeted.

Two bullets struck the Children's Minnesota Hospital building in Minneapolis on Monday night, according to hospital officials. 

There were no injuries and the incident caused minimal damage, according to a statement from the hospital. 

"Our investigation shows the shots came from an incident that was occurring several blocks away, and the building was not targeted," the hospital officials stated. "The safety of our patients, their families, and our staff is always our top priority." 

According to Fox9, the police report says the bullets struck the windows of the front lobby. 

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the gunfire. 

