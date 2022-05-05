Burning car on Hwy 100 linked to 2 shootings in Brooklyn Park

New information has been released about the early Thursday incident that resulted in a vehicle on fire on Highway 100 that temporarily blocked southbound traffic in Golden Valley.

The burning vehicle was used by a suspect who fled police following a report of shots fired around 5:50 a.m. on the 1500 block of 89th Ave. in Brooklyn Park. Brooklyn Park police say multiple 911 callers said they heard multiple gunshots and then saw a driver "speeding away from the scene."

Police were investigating and learned that one house had been hit by gunfire, though no injuries were reported. While investigating, they received word of what they called a "suspicious vehicle" in the 8400 block of Riverview Lane, and the vehicle matched the description of the vehicle spotted fleeing the scene of the earlier shooting.

Police said the suspect also fired shots on Riverview Lane that damaged a vehicle.

Officers conducted a "high risk stop," according to Brooklyn Park PD, and then chased the suspect after he refused to comply and fled to Hwy. 100. Police were able to stop the suspect with a PIT maneuver, but the vehicle started on fire after it came to a stop near the exit to Duluth Street.

At that point, the 19-year-old suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said they found a gun in the vehicle, which had been stolen earlier Thursday morning after being left unattended with the keys inside at a residence in Brooklyn Park.

The 19-year-old is being held on multiple pending felony charges.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.