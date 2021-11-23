South metro district moves to distance learning to combat COVID surge

COVID-19 is surging within the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District to the point that district leaders Monday night announced a move to a district-wide distance learning model.

In a message posted to the district website, families were notified that the switch from in-person to distance learning will begin this Wednesday, Nov. 24 and last through Friday, Dec. 3.

All in all it's a move to virtual learning for six school days, but combined with the Thanksgiving break and two weekends it amounts to 12 full days out of school buildings.

"We’re making this decision in consultation with health experts in the Minnesota Department of Health, as well as in Dakota and Scott counties," the district message reads.

The district is experiencing high case counts and "high levels of transmission in our community, especially among children ages 5-19," the message continues. Rising case counts in schools, evidence of transmission in some schools, and the need to quarantine has affected the district's ability to "properly provide staff for our classes and programs."

You can read the district's entire announcement here.

District 191 isn't the first to move to distance learning amid the latest COVID-19 surge in Minnesota. Shakopee Public Schools are closed this week due to high levels of transmission and it is already preparing for the possibility of extending winter break if the situation hasn't improved.

Osseo Area Schools has already planned an extended winter break, though the reason for that decision was made to allow staff an opportunity to "destress and re-energize."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters