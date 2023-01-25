Skip to main content
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver

Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight.

Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight.

A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. 

Police Capt. Matt Smith said the vehicle driven by 15-year-old Diego Hernandez struck a tree in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. 

The only passenger, Brilly Karen Cabrera Carchi, 15, of Burnsville, died at the scene, according to Smith. 

Hernandez, also of Burnsville, was taken by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Smith couldn't confirm where the teenagers were heading, but said the wreck occurred on a route between their homes. Both teens were Burnsville High School students. 

A Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District spokesperson confirmed Burnsville High School staff are connecting personally with those who knew the victim well, and counseling support is available to students and staff. 

Under Minnesota law, permitted drivers must have a licensed adult age 21 or older in the car in order to operate a vehicle. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Smith said the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation, which remains in the early stages. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after midnight.

CrashMNHighway
MN News

Watch: Minnesota driver sent airborne after another car crashes into stalled vehicle

The man was seen on MnDOT cameras tending to their vehicle prior to the crash.

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night

EMS vehicles, firetrucks and buses have struggled to drive on city streets due to snow.

image
MN News

Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog

A moose can weight up to 1,500 pounds.

snow, plow
MN Weird

Here are the 60 finalists for the Minnesota snow plow naming contest

Voting is open until Feb. 3.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.12 AM
MN News

Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit

The suspects are seen on MnDOT cameras attempting to flee law enforcement.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists

There are first time nominations for Shawn McKenzie and Ann Ahmed.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's four remaining state-run COVID testing sites to close

All of them will be closed for good by Sunday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Officer shot 3 times during attempted arrest, sparking standoff in White Bear Lake

The officer is in a stable condition, police say.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.58.10 PM
MN News

Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area around the 3100 block of Karth Rd.

BNSF train
MN News

Man who died after being struck by train is identified

The incident remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 5.21.07 PM
MN News

18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 2.21.45 PM
MN News

92-year-old driver killed in rural Scott County crash

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Maplewood victims
MN News

15-year-old charged in Maplewood crash that killed 2 boys

Ramsey County deputies were pursuing the stolen vehicle before it crashed.

Beware deer.
MN News

Garbage truck driver seriously injured after rollover crash involving deer

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair

The crash happened just before midnight near Valleyfair.

image
MN News

Burnsville man pleads guilty to 2021 high-speed crash that killed 2

The high-speed crash caused the victims' vehicle to split in half as they crossed the roadway.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 8.54.33 AM
MN News

Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

MN News

Driver killed in crash between semis on I-35W in Burnsville

The crash happened just south of the Burnsville Parkway exit.

Screen Shot 2022-07-07 at 8.56.37 AM
MN News

Diners injured after 15-year-old driver accidentally crashes into restaurant

The crash took place at the Dorset House late last month.