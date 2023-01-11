Burnsville man pleads guilty to 2021 high-speed crash that killed 2

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of third-degree murder for the high-speed crash in Burnsville that killed a young couple in April 2021.

Leon Bond, 19, of Burnsville, was 17-years-old when he hit and killed two people while street racing side-by-side on County Road 42 with his older sister, Camille Dennis-Bond.

Dalton Lee Ford and Tayler Nicole Garza, both 22, were killed in the collision.

A Dakota County jury convicted Dennis-Bond on two counts of murder last month.

In Bond's case, prosecutors were denied a request to certify him as an adult for the criminal proceedings. Judge Joseph Carter instead ordered Bond's case continue under extended juvenile jurisdiction and he'll be sentenced under such circumstances.

According to the criminal complaint against Dennis-Bond, the Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reconstruction estimated Leon Bond’s vehicle had been traveling between 93-100 mph at the point of impact and 114 mph five seconds beforehand.

“The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of both Leon Bond and his sister Camille Dennis-Bond," stated Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford for their great loss.”

Dennis-Bond is scheduled to be sentenced March 24. Bond is set to be sentenced by juvenile disposition on Jan. 23.