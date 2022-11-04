Bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk with 35 YMCA campers on board

A Cannon Falls man has pleaded guilty to a DWI charge after drinking whiskey while driving a bus full of youth campers.

Patrick David Bullard, 49, was transporting 35 YMCA campers – boys aged 11 to 14 – to a camp in northern Minnesota in August while more than six times the legal limit for driving a bus in Minnesota.

Officers found an open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey in Bullard's backpack after pulling him over.

Minnesota state troopers received a driving complaint regarding a charter bus that was "driving from shoulder to shoulder" in the northbound lanes of I-35. The complaint also noted that the bus almost drove off the road into a ditch.

Troopers, who saw the bus being driven across traffic lanes and onto the shoulder, activated their lights and sirens.

According to the complaint, Bullard was noted to be "dazed and disoriented," with "watery and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and his motions were very slow and deliberate." In fact, police witnessed the bus rolling when he pulled over because Bullard failed to use the parking brake.

Authorities also noticed a smell of alcohol coming from Bullard. He initially claimed he drank two days prior, but police later determined through a preliminary breath test that his alcohol concentration registered at .257.

One of the chaperones on the bus noted that Bullard was drinking from a cup that had alcohol mixed with something in it.

Bullard pleaded guilty to one count of gross-misdemeanor DWI. Three other counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal. According to court documents, Bullard has been sentenced to a year in jail, although all but two days he served were set aside and he was placed on two years' probation.

In addition, he owes over $1,100 in fines and legal fees.