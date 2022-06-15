California fugitive murder suspect arrested near Fargo

Skip to main content
Cass County Sheriff's Office, ND

A fugitive from California was arrested near Fargo, North Dakota on Tuesday. 

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Kira Connerly-Burton II was arrested around 3:45 p.m. in Horace, North Dakota, which is located just southwest of Fargo. 

Connerly-Burton, who is originally from Bakersfield, California, was wanted ona. felony murder warrant out of Kern County, California. According to Kern County jail records, the 25-year-old is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle. 

Specific details from the charges have not been released. 

Connerly-Burton is being held in the Cass County Jail whiel he awaits an extradition hearing. 

The arrest was made by the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit, Cass County Drug Task Force and the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 

