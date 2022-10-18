Calls made for removal of USA Curling CEO after women's soccer probe

Skip to main content
The Board of Directors stands firm in saying Jeff Plush should stay CEO.

The Board of Directors stands firm in saying Jeff Plush should stay CEO.

Minnesota-based USA Curling is being pulled in two directions regarding its CEO Jeff Plush.

Plush has been accused of ignoring systemic abuse while he was the CEO of the National Women's Soccer League (NSWL), which has put his position as the head of USA Curling, based in Eagan, under scrutiny.

On Monday, 11 former and current members of USA Curling's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force (DEI) called for the removal of Plush as CEO, as he's accused of failing to act when confronted with allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct while serving as the commissioner of the soccer league.

The DEI members published an open sign-on letter on Oct. 12 that urges Plush to step down from his position. If he does not step down, the members are calling for the Board of Directors to resign. The letter has more than 600 signatures of support.

In addition, the DEI members have called for an investigation into how USA Curling handled any allegations during Plush's tenure.

"Together, the collective response has eroded the trust of the curling community in the institutions charged to protect us," the members said in a statement on Monday.

An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates discovered that Plush was aware of the allegations against Paul Riley when he was coaching at Western New York Flash, but didn't do anything to prevent him from coaching in the league.

Plush was accused by several players who alerted the league and U.S. Soccer that they were abused by their coaches in various ways, not limited to "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion." Owners, executives, and coaches at all levels failed to act on years of frequent reports of abuse by coaches, according to the New York Times.

Some of the coaches found to be abusive and predatory were able to get new jobs elsewhere without any questioning of their past roles.

Plush served as the commissioner of the NSWL from 2015-2017. He was hired as CEO of the United State Curling Association — based at the Vikings Lakes campus in Eagan, Minnesota — in February 2020.

USA Curling released a statement last week saying it had commissioned its own independent investigation to determine if Plush "acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes."

"After reviewing the results of this investigation, the USA Curling Board of Directors is confident in Jeff’s ability to continue as an effective leader of the organization," it added.

“The Board has been deeply involved in the process in ensuring Jeff can continue to lead the organization,” said USA Curling Board of Directors Chair Lynn LaRocca. “We are confident in our due diligence and the thoroughness that went into reviewing the matter.”

DEI members are calling for USA Curling to release the results of the investigation to restore trust and transparency."

The organization's Athletes' Advisory Council provided a statement on Sunday, noting that it meets daily with the Board of Directors and "work will continue in order to evaluate our position as things develop."

"As your representatives, we will always make our voices heard and stay involved in the process — our Athlete Directors have met daily with the board to commission, review and act upon their investigation, and work will continue in order to evaluate our position as things develop," the advisory council stated.

The Associated Press reports since the report was released on Oct. 3, Riley was fired as head coach of the North Carolina Courage; NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird stepped down; and Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson stepped down as the teams' CEO.

