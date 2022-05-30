Cambridge driver killed in broadside crash near Isanti

A driver from Cambridge, Minnesota, died Sunday when his vehicle was broadsided on Hwy. 65 near Isanti.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m., when James Wickoren, 70, attempted to cross Hwy. 65 in his Buick Enclave.

As he was crossing, he was struck by an Audi S5 being driven by a 20-year-old man from Isanti, sending the Buick rolling into the center median.

Wickoren was killed in the crash. The driver and passenger in the Audi suffered non-life-threatening conditions.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, and no alcohol was involved.