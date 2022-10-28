Campaign for AG candidate Jim Schultz accused of breaking finance rules

The campaign to elect Republican Jim Schultz as Minnesota's next Attorney General has been accused of violating campaign finance rules by allegedly collaborating with a Super PAC to run attack ads against Schultz's DFL opponent Keith Ellison.

George Soule, Vice Chair of the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, concluded that there were prima facie violations of state rules after the DFL submitted a complaint concerning more than $800,000 of ad spending by the Super PAC Minnesota for Freedom.

The whole campaign finance board will now decide in the next six weeks whether there's probable cause that the violations warrant a formal investigation, during which Schultz and Minnesota for Freedom will have a chance to respond to the allegations.

In a statement to Bring Me The News Tuesday, Schultz's campaign manager Christine Snell denounced the complaint as a "desperate attack" by the DFL.

The violation centers around $800,000 in TV attack ads bought by Minnesota for Freedom, which is the Super PAC (political action committee) for the Republican Attorneys General Association, in September and October.

Per finance rules, independent political funds can spend on ads for and against candidates, but can't make contributions to or spend on behalf of candidates.

Soule agreed with the DFL's complaint that there was evidence the Schultz campaign approved the ad spend by Minnesota for Freedom, because an agreement form for some of the ad buys were signed by Steve Syckes, who was identified as "agent for Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General."

Separate advertising purchase agreements for ads bought by the Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General committee were also signed by Syckes. The DFL argued that since Syckes is an agent for the Schultz committee, "he cannot also provide services placing the [Minnesota for Freedom] advertisements without coordination."

Soule notes that an independent expenditure political fund may not make "approved expenditures on behalf of the candidate," and this concluded that this marked a prima facie violation of state law by Minnesota for Freedom.

He also concluded that there is a case that both Minnesota for Freedom and the Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General committee violated campaign donation rules, with the ad spend far exceeding the $2,500 individual contribution limit for the office of attorney general.

Soule did not agree with a third complaint that the purchases by Minnesota for Freedom were funded by corporations – and thus violated the prohibition on corporate contributions in state law – as the DFL could not prove corporate donations made to the Republican Attorneys General Association was "for the purpose of directly or indirectly making a contribution to a Minnesota candidate."

In response, Snell said the complaint was an effort by "Keith Ellison's cronies to distract attention from his failed record."

"Once the politicized complaint was filed, the Board was obligated to take this procedural step, and we are confident the process will end up concluding our campaign fully complied with the rules," she said.

DFL party chairman Ken Martin accused Schultz of "cheating to win an election" using a "dark money group" funded by corporate interests.

"If Schultz can’t even follow the law, how can he possibly enforce it?" Martin said.