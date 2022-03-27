Camper fire briefly caused blockage of southbound I-35

A fire that erupted from a camper caused the temporary blockage of I-35 on Sunday.

The Wyoming Police Department confirmed the blaze in a Facebook post at 12:33 p.m., posting pictures that showed the camper well ablaze, sending smoke billowing into the air.

Another picture showed that the fire had caused some nearby grass to burn as well, though fire crews were able to get that under control.

All lanes were opened again to traffic by around 1:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.