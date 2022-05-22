Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' high water levels
High water levels have prompted the National Park Service to close access to much of Voyageurs National Park.
The NPS said on Friday that the park is experiencing "historic" high-water levels within the Rainy Lake Watershed, and as a result has concerns over visitor safety.
In response, it's closing all backcountry trails, campsites, day use sites, and boat rentals through June 1, while all boat tours for the week of June 12-18 have also been canceled.
The NPS notes that many houseboat sites and day use sites are being affected by high water levels, and it's advising people not to try and moor at the sites for now.
There are also many closures of frontcountry campsites "until further notice." These are:
Rainy Lake
Whites Point R47
Lost Bay R20
Brouillettte Island R46
Little Cedar Is R99
Drywood Is R80
Fish Camp Island R13
Shelland Island R106
Finlander R59
Logging Camp R19
Anderson Bay W R90
Windmill Rock View R56
Saginaw Bay W R104
Blueberry R92
Kabetogama Lake
Echo Island K41
Maple Point K21
Namakan Lake
Sheen Point N64
Pike Bay Campsite N31
Hammer Bay Point N69
Pat Smith N30
Sandbar Point N37
Birch Cove Island N1
Sand Point Lake
Grassy Island S25
Claffey Beach S31
Sand Point S32
Granite Cliff N. S6
Granite Cliff S. S7
Stoneburner S18
Houseboat Island W S9
Wolf Island S19
Norway Island S14
BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here.