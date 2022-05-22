Campsites closed at Voyageurs National Park due to 'historic' water levels

High water levels have prompted the National Park Service to close access to much of Voyageurs National Park.

The NPS said on Friday that the park is experiencing "historic" high-water levels within the Rainy Lake Watershed, and as a result has concerns over visitor safety.

In response, it's closing all backcountry trails, campsites, day use sites, and boat rentals through June 1, while all boat tours for the week of June 12-18 have also been canceled.

The NPS notes that many houseboat sites and day use sites are being affected by high water levels, and it's advising people not to try and moor at the sites for now.

There are also many closures of frontcountry campsites "until further notice." These are:

Rainy Lake

Whites Point R47

Lost Bay R20

Brouillettte Island R46

Little Cedar Is R99

Drywood Is R80

Fish Camp Island R13

Shelland Island R106

Finlander R59

Logging Camp R19

Anderson Bay W R90

Windmill Rock View R56

Saginaw Bay W R104

Blueberry R92

Kabetogama Lake

Echo Island K41

Maple Point K21

Namakan Lake

Sheen Point N64

Pike Bay Campsite N31

Hammer Bay Point N69

Pat Smith N30

Sandbar Point N37

Birch Cove Island N1

Sand Point Lake

Grassy Island S25

Claffey Beach S31

Sand Point S32

Granite Cliff N. S6

Granite Cliff S. S7

Stoneburner S18

Houseboat Island W S9

Wolf Island S19

Norway Island S14

