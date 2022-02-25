Canadian man killed in crash on I-94

A Canadian man was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls this week.

Waldemar Eswein of West Kelowna, British Columbia, was heading eastbound on I-94 in Tumuli Township just after 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. The 53-year-old — in a Chevy Silverado — was stopped in a lane of traffic near mile post 70.

That's when a driver in a 2021 Volvo Semi, heading the same direction, collided with Eswein's pickup truck.

Eswein was pronounced dead at the scene, with the State Patrol noting he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old from Toronto, was not injured. The State Patrol says they do not suspect alcohol was a factor with the semi driver.