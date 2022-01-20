Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two minors at a casino in northern Minnesota.

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The incident occurred while at the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, located on the Boi Forte Indian Reservation.

Hillis, a Canadian citizen, was at the casino on June 22, 2018. According to court documents, he was captured on surveillance video having sexual contacts with the children.

A sentencing date for Hillis will be set at a later date. The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Bois Forte Police Department.