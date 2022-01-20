Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Skip to main content
Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at Minnesota casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two minors at a casino in northern Minnesota.

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12, according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

The incident occurred while at the Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, located on the Boi Forte Indian Reservation.

Hillis, a Canadian citizen, was at the casino on June 22, 2018. According to court documents, he was captured on surveillance video having sexual contacts with the children.

A sentencing date for Hillis will be set at a later date. The incident was investigated by the FBI and the Bois Forte Police Department. 

