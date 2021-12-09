Canadian rapper wanted for homicide is sentenced for crimes in MN

Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
He is known in Toronto as the rapper Yung Lava.
A Canadian man who was arrested in Fergus Falls with 67 guns in his vehicle has been sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. 

Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a Minnesota state trooper near Fergus Falls on Jan. 10. He was a passenger in a Chevy Silverado that was being driven by 29-year-old Muzamil Aden Addow. 

The trooper stopped them for allegedly going 95-100 mph. The truck had Texas license plates and Addow provided the trooper with a fake name at the scene. 

The trooper wound up searching their vehicle and discovered 67 guns with numerous bullet magazines, including 15 high-capacity magazines. Authorities also uncovered the Canadian arrest warrant for Sitladeen, which said he was wanted on suspicion of first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution and possession of proceeds of a crime. 

Sitladeen is also known in Toronto as the rapper Yung Lava, who the National Post reports had been wanted since May 2019 in connection to a fatal shooting of a man in west Toronto, the same year he appeared in a documentary with Drake that denounced the city's gun violence.

He pleaded guilty June 23 to one count of aiding and abetting firearm possession by aliens unlawfully in the U.S. and was sentenced this week. 

Addow is awaiting his sentencing on Dec. 14.

