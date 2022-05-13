Skip to main content
Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

Ryan Hodnett, Flickr

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

Four people were rescued after their canoe overturned in a lake near St. John's University in Collegeville on Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said at about 7:07 p.m., they were called to a report of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan. The caller was one of the four of the occupants on the boat, and noted that only one of the four in the water had a lifejacket.

St. John's University Life Safety sent out a small boat to rescue the quartet. Two of them were taken to St. Cloud Hospital to treat possible hypothermia. The other two did not receive any medical attention, according to a release. 

One of the occupants told authorities the boat had been tipped for about 20 minutes before it was found and brought back to shore.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone to have access to life jackets when participating in any kind of water or boating activity.

Next Up

canoe
MN News

Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

pexels beer bar craft brewery
MN Business

MN's craft alcohol makers back new push to loosen state's liquor laws

The pushback includes loosening restrictions on growler sales for bigger craft breweries and a more direct line of spirit sales to customers.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.02.19 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

It's the second night in a row that severe storms are hitting the metro.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities placed in tornado watch ahead of intense line of storms

Photo above is a view from Marshall as the line of storms moved through Thursday evening.

storm
MN Weather

Tornado watch in MN as intense line of storms blasts through

The tornado watch is in effect until midnight.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

Wind storms tree
MN Weather

Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW MN

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

The incident happened Wednesday night near a shopping center and Cub.

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 12.15.21 PM
MN News

Victim in I-90 crash was storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico

Martha Llanos Rodriguez died in the wreck on I-90.

Minnesota State Fair - main gate day 2021
MN Lifestyle

Tickets still available for Minnesota State Fair preview event

The five-day Minnesota State Fair taster event, featuring over 30 food and drink vendors, is making its return at the end of the month.

Related

namakan lake - voyageurs national park
MN News

4 rescued from capsized boat in Voyageurs National Park

Their boat was overloaded when it capsized, the sheriff's office says.

lake water
MN News

Man hanging onto overturned canoe rescued from northern MN lake

The man was taken to the hospital after suffering from hypothermic medical conditions.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck and trailer

The 31-year-old crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck's trailer near St. Stephen, Minnesota on Friday.

canoe
MN News

Crews searching for 21-year-old Twin Cities man in N. Minnesota lake; 1 rescued

The two were canoeing when their boat began to take on water, so they swam toward land.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

State Patrol
MN News

Suspect in manhunt near St. John's University is apprehended

The man is accused of breaking a State Trooper's jaw. He'll have to have surgery.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

The 18-year-old from Brainerd crashed her SUV into a tree Saturday afternoon.