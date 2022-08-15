Skip to main content
5,760 cases of Capri-Sun recalled as they might contain cleaning fluid

"The taste of fun" isn't that fun currently...

Pixabay

A voluntary recall of Capri-Sun drinks has been initiated after the product was determined to have a cleaning solution mixed with it.

Kraft Heinz said about 5,760 cases of the juice drink were involved in the recall. More specifically, it only affects the wild cherry-flavored variety of Capri-Sun, according to an announcement last week.

The company said that a diluted cleaning solution that's used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently" mixed in during the production process.

The "best when used by" date on the products is June 25, 2023.

Several complaints were made by consumers, addressing the bad taste of their drinks. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have the below products are asked to not drink them and can return it to the store where it was bought from. Those who may have concerns can contact the company from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday-Friday at 1-800-280-8252.

Capri-Sun recall

