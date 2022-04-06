Capuchin monkey stolen from car outside Maplewood grocery store

An appeal has been issued for its return.

Safety Penz, Facebook

The owner of a Capuchin monkey is pleading for its return after it was reportedly stolen from a vehicle outside a Maplewood grocery store.

Posts asking for help finding the monkey, named Coco, have been posted on Facebook, with messages seeking assistance and donations to return to monkey to its "mother," Zaurice Steward.

"Now you guys know there's only one Capuchin monkey in Minnesota right now and that's Coco," said a post on Tuesday.

She was reportedly stolen from a car outside the Cub Foods – Maplewood East off of White Bear Avenue on Tuesday evening.

There have also been reported that someone was seen with a monkey inside of Maplewood Mall in the wake of the theft, but this has not been confirmed.

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of the monkey. More details here.

It is illegal to own "regulated animals" in Minnesota, which includes exotic cats, bears, and non-human primates that includes monkeys.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters