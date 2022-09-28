Skip to main content
Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County

Witnesses helped the driver at the scene.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that started after a collision with a deer on Highway 47 in Isanti County on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Courtesy of Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle struck a deer and burst into flames on a highway in Isanti County on Wednesday morning. 

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the driver and her dog were uninjured, although the deer was killed in the collision. 

Authorities thanked Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC employees for stepping in to help direct traffic and other citizens that assisted the driver before her vehicle became fully engulfed. 

The incident temporarily shut down Highway 47 south of 331st Avenue in Wyanett Township. 

