Car with puppy inside stolen from Twin Cities gas station

Car with 10-month-old puppy inside stolen from Twin Cities gas station

It happened early Tuesday at a Holiday station.

A hatchback with a 10-month-old pup inside was stolen from a Twin Cities gas station.

Mona, a black lab/Pyrenees mix, was inside a Black 2014 Mazda 3 Hatchback, when the vehicle was stolen around 6 a.m. Tuesday from a Holiday station in Plymouth.

"Please share and help find Mona!" wrote Pets Under Police Security, which cares for lost pets found in seven metro cities

.The Plymouth Police Department confirmed the incident to Bring Me The News, saying it happened at the Holiday on Highway 169 and County Road 9. 

"We have no suspects and the dog along with the vehicle is still missing," Plymouth PD said Wednesday afternoon.

Mona is black, with white on her chest and toes. She was wearing a pink collar when the Mazda was stolen.

The vehicle has license plate NKF 743.

Pets Under Police Security said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately. If anyone sees just Mona, they're asked to take a photo and call 651-442-5308 as soon as possible.

