November 10, 2021
Carbon dioxide leak briefly closes Red Lobster in Duluth
One worker went to the doctor but no one else was hurt.
One worker went to the doctor but no one else was hurt.

A carbon dioxide leak closed the Red Lobster in Duluth for a few hours on Tuesday. 

The Duluth Fire Department responded to the Canal Park restaurant at 301 S Lake Ave. just before noon Tuesday for a report of a carbon dioxide leak, a news release says

The restaurant manager was "quick thinking" and shut off the carbon dioxide cylinder and evacuated the restaurant before fire crews arrived. 

One worker went to the doctor after having "headache-like symptoms" as a precaution. Their condition is not known, a news release said. No one else was hurt or had carbon dioxide symptoms.

The fire department notes carbon dioxide levels "were never immediately dangerous for human life."

Fire crews evaluated carbon dioxide levels at the restaurant through oxygen displacement and shut off the HVAC to the restaurant. A portion of the building was ventilated. 

The restaurant manager informed the Duluth Fire Department around 4:30 p.m. that they had reopened for business. Repair technicians had deemed the space safe for normal operations.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

