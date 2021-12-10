Carjackers strike at 2 Twin Cities Lunds & Byerlys stores

Carjackers struck at two Lunds & Byerlys stores in the Twin Cities Thursday and police are offering a $5,000 reward for information after a string of brazen crimes in the area.

Lunds & Byerlys says it's increasing security at its St. Louis Park store after a group of suspects attempted to carjack a man at its 3777 Park Center Blvd. location around 3:15 p.m.

The suspects attempted "unsuccessfully to wrestle a male out of the vehicle," St. Louis Park police said, with the man sustaining minor injuries and the suspects fleeing the scene in a light-colored SUV.

FOX 9 was at the grocery store at the time of the incident and caught the attempted carjacking on camera. The news station was reporting on an incident that happened there on Monday.

In that incident, police say a woman was robbed of her purse while in the parking lot of the grocery store at 5:30 p.m. She wasn't injured.

One of the suspects during his attempt to use the victim's credit cards at a Target in Richfield. St. Louis Park Police Department

Police said the suspects fled in a light-colored SUV. The suspects then tried to use the victim's credit cards at stores in Richfield and elsewhere, police said.

Also on Thursday, Edina police said officers responded to the Lunds & Byerlys at 3945 W 50th St. for a carjacking in progress.

Four juvenile males tried to take an occupied vehicle, while two good Samaritans tried to help the victim. Three people were hurt in the incident, including one person who is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

All four suspects fled the scene.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 29, St. Louis Park police say there was another attempted carjacking at 7:56 p.m. This time at Bridgewater Bank, 4450 Excelsior Blvd.

In that incident, police said three young males implied they had a gun and demanded the victim's keys as he was walking to his car. The victim ran back inside the building and the suspects fled in a black Dodge Durango.

Police believe the victim was followed into the bank parking lot.

The victim described the suspects as young Somali males because they spoke to the victim in his native Somali language.

St. Louis Park police believe the same group of suspects was involved in the two attempted carjackings and robbery in St. Louis Park, and they're working with other metro area police to identify the suspects who are believed to have been involved in similar crimes in the Twin Cities.

That includes the aforementioned attempted carjacking at the Lunds & Byerlys in Edina, FOX 9 says.

Meanwhile, Lunds & Byerlys said it has provided surveillance video of the St. Louis Park incidents to police and has "immediately increased our security presence at this store to help ensure the safest working and shopping experience possible."

The St. Louis Park Police Department, which shared photos of the suspects on Facebook Thursday night, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the St. Louis Park incidents.

If anyone has any information on the Edina incident, they're asked to call 952-826-1600. Anyone with information on the St. Louis Park incident is asked to call 952-924-2618 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477.