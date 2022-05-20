Carjacking outside ice arena in Golden Valley under investigation

Skip to main content
Golden Valley PD confirmed it received a report of a carjacking Monday evening.

Authorities are investigating an apparent "isolated and random" armed carjacking that occurred late Monday evening outside the Breck Ice Arena in Golden Valley. 

Officers responded to the arena off Olson Memorial Highway around 11:15 p.m. on May 16 after a 911 caller said he'd been chased down by a carjacker and held-up at gunpoint, according to Golden Valley Police. 

Police say the victim reported he'd been walking to his vehicle when a Black male wearing a dark-colored ski mask pointed a handgun at him and demanded his car. 

The victim said he tried to run away, but the suspect chased him until he fell down in the parking lot. The suspect then allegedly demanded the victim's car keys at gunpoint and fled the area in the stolen BMW. 

“While this incident appears to be an isolated and random event, our investigators are following up on all leads to apprehend the subject involved,” Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said in a statement.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, police said. The victim wasn't injured during the incident. 

“We want to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times at night, park in well-lighted areas, and never attempt to fight back during a robbery," Green added. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

