Carjacking reported in Woodbury; attempted carjacking in Edina

In both instances, women were exiting their vehicles when the suspects approached.

J J, Flickr

Carjackings continue to be a problem in the Twin Cities metro, with two incidents reported in Woodbury and Edina Wednesday evening. 

In Woodbury, a woman reported she had just gotten out of her vehicle at the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, 9100 block of Hudson Road, when a silver SUV "approached at a high rate of speed" at about 5:21 p.m., Woodbury police said

Two men, who appeared to be between 18 and 22, got out of the SUV and demanded her keys and purse. The passenger kept his right hand in his pocket "and implied that he was armed," police said. 

The victim fled to a nearby store for safety and the suspects left in the victim's white Jeep Cherokee (license plate NKU703) and the silver SUV. Police believe the SUV they were in was also stolen in a carjacking in St. Louis Park. Its license plate is 0054CD

In addition, Woodbury police say an unoccupied running vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Jan. 11. The vehicle was recovered but was damaged. 

Police say they're actively investigating this incident and will continue their extra enforcement operations. 

Meanwhile, police are reminding people to never leave their car running when unoccupied, to keep doors locked whenever in a vehicle, and to be "cautiously observant when approaching or exiting a vehicle."

Edina attempted carjacking 

Then in Edina, at 4:09 p.m., an attempted carjacking was reported on the 7700 block of Computer Avenue. 

The victim was getting out of her vehicle when another parked next to her. A man demanded her keys and she complied, asking to retrieve her purse and then ran toward a nearby business, police said

Then, a second man chased her demanding her purse but the business owner saw this and chased the second man back to the suspect vehicle. They drove off and their vehicle was later found in St. Louis Park. 

That vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, was taken in a carjacking in Richfield earlier in the day. 

Police said no one was injured and no weapon was used or implied. 

Edina police are actively investigating and gathering video evidence from the area. 

Police remind people to be careful and aware of their surroundings. Call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. 

